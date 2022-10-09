Dear Editor: Washington Post headline on October 6: "A majority of GOP nominees — 299 in all — deny the 2020 election results."
In Wisconsin, this includes Scott Fitzgerald of the 5th Congressional District, Tom Tiffany of the 7th, Derrick Van Orden running for the 3rd, and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels.
Cutting through all the campaign rhetoric, the aim of the Republican Party is to destroy our ability to elect our leaders in fair elections. This country was founded as a republic governed by leaders we the people elected, not some king or tyrant who was not accountable to voters. We have defended this founding principle throughout our history. But today, the enemy is not foreign, it is domestic. Republicans sing the praises of strongmen tyrants like Viktor Orban and Jair Bolsonaro.
I fear for our future as I never have feared before. Thom Hartmann ends his program each day with the statement, “Democracy is not a spectator sport. Tag, you’re it.” Defending our country from tyranny requires informed voters. I’m appalled by voters who will cast their ballots for Sen. Ron Johnson, who has said that the attempted coup of Jan. 6 was a “legitimate protest” or those who will vote for Herschel Walker, who has to be one of the most unqualified candidates of all time.
Wake up people, or this experiment in democracy will indeed perish from this earth.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville