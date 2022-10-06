Dear Editor: Several recent polls indicate only one out of four voters are registered to vote. It is imperative that if we want to keep our democracy, we need more people to do their citizen’s job and vote. I encourage my fellow citizens to go to myvote.wi.gov and follow the links to confirm that you are already registered to vote or get yourself registered.
You can see what is on the ballot at your polling place. Let everyone know how important this election is for the local, state and federal levels of government. There has been a Republican push to limit and suppress people’s right to vote. The Republican Supreme Court is about to legislate from the bench and get rid of the last part of the Voting Rights Act.
Take advantage of this right while you have it. Get registered and vote as if your working-class life depends on it. Don’t let wealthy and corporate monies buy the election and get legislation passed that supports their interests versus the rest of us.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville