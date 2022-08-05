Dear Editor: As Dave Zweifel writes, “if Congress doesn't get its act together soon to address climate change, many of the parks will become inhospitable to visitors.”
I visited Glacier National Park, and there are very few glaciers left. And that’s not all. We’ll be overrun with other disasters caused by climate change, many of which we’re already seeing: floods, droughts, extreme heat and of course the health damage from fossil fuel pollution.
The most effective thing we citizens can do is to vote for representatives who will take climate change seriously and work toward real solutions. One of the best of those solutions is to put a gradually increasing price on carbon emissions and return the funds to consumers. Fossil fuel companies will pay for the damage they’ve knowingly been doing for decades to our health and that of our planet. We will be compensated for increased prices.
There are many other efforts listed at MIT’s En-ROADS simulator, which shows how effective they will be, and a carbon price is leading the way.
Let’s not leave an unlivable planet for our children and grandchildren. Vote for the planet.
Maggie Wineburgh-Freed
Los Angeles, California