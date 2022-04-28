Dear Editor: I am dismayed by current news reports that identify politicians who seem to have no hesitation to lie with impunity.
Even when confronted with audio/video proof of statements they have made, they simply refuse to admit they have lied. They are able to do that, in part, because they know that a majority of eligible voters don’t seem to care whether or not their elected officials tell the truth. The result is that politicians are able to dismiss polls that show a high percentage of support for issues like fair maps or abortion rights, etc. They blatantly ignore the will of the very people they are elected to represent.
I recently received an application for mail-in ballots for the upcoming 2022 elections. It took me about as much time to complete as an average commercial break on most TV stations. Statistics for Wisconsin show that we have an average turnout in mid-term elections of around 50% of eligible voters. That means that if a candidate wins by even a simple majority, that number represents only 25% of eligible voters.
Given that our democratic system, including the right to vote, is under attack, I would encourage everyone to make a commitment to participate in the upcoming elections. There is an ongoing worldwide battle between autocracy and democracy. People in Ukraine are being slaughtered, in part because they refuse to give up their right of self-determination through a democratic process.
No matter your opinion about the current state of affairs in our political system, we simply cannot allow 25% of our citizens to decide issues for the other 75%. Turn in your mail-in ballot form or go to the polls on election day. Whatever you do, vote!
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac