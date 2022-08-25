Dear Editor: What happens when you cross-breed an elephant with a hyena? You get a Wisconsin Republican lawmaker or candidate who tramples voters' rights and devours democracy.
This mega-beast migrates, infecting more than 30 of our states; and it attempts to seize control of our national government with 30% or less of the electorate.
Only votes will defeat it: yours, mine, friends, neighbors, Independents, Democrats, disillusioned Republicans, whites, Blacks, Latinos, Asians, Native Americans — those who believe in democracy, not dictatorship
Vote to maintain democracy in our state and at the national level. Our children and grandchildren will thank you for assuring "that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.” (Abraham Lincoln, Gettysburg Address, Nov. 19, 1863)
Ken Richardson
Madison