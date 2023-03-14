Dear Editor: You might be thinking, "Why should I vote April 4 for Supreme court justice?"
The answer is partly gerrymandering. Wisconsin is the most gerrymandered state in the nation. As usual, both political parties are labeling the other party's candidate as being extreme, but most people do not know that the Republicans currently have the deck stacked against the Democrats. Although Wisconsin is a purple state, pretty much evenly divided populationwise, between Republicans and Democrats, they hold a much larger number of seats in the Legislature due to redrawing the legislative map of Wisconsin into districts that favor their candidates. Yes, the Democrats would do the same if they were the party in power.
The Supreme Court has the final say in redistricting, and if a liberal judge is elected in April the court will turn from conservative to liberal, and the liberal judge running has came out against gerrymandering and for a permanent Independent Redistricting Commission created to end gerrymandering once and for all.
Please vote for Judge Janet April 4 and put an end to gerrymandering.
Fred Hardt
Wisconsin Rapids