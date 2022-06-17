Dear Editor: The Second Amendment was ratified in 1791. The U.S. is a markedly different country now in 2022, far removed from the historical origins of the Second Amendment that provided individuals the legal right to bear arms to participate in state militias. The Second Amendment is not immutable truth, immune to wise legislative action.
Many Republicans know very well that the Second Amendment might need amending, but the pockets of the NRA are deep and the souls of too many politicians are sold for a price far too cheap. Republicans are able to energize to restrict constitutional rights when it suits them, like passing legislation that makes it harder to exercise the constitutional right to vote. In Georgia, Republicans passed legislation to ban the distribution of food and water to those, often minorities, who must stand in long lines to make their voices count on election day.
While the ballot box is not a deadly weapon, it can be a tool for transformative change. For those who care about public safety, we must use the power of the ballot box to create a safer nation and vote out those politicians who stand against restrictions to gun access, recycling worn talking points as more innocents are slaughtered in schools and churches and mosques and synagogues and clinics and grocery stores.
We cannot become anesthetized by the prevalence of deadly massacres. It is a moral imperative that swift and sweeping reforms be passed, not piecemeal legislation that fails to effect real change.
Jennifer Kuderer
Goodview, Minnesota