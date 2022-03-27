Dear Editor: Student and staff safety is the primary issue for Madison schools right now.
That's why I'm supporting Laura Simkin for School Board. Laura will bring a much-needed sense of urgency on that issue, but she also has deep knowledge and experience in education, and she's the mother of a Madison public schools student.
She's has the right combination of progressive vision and commonsense practicality.
I hope you'll join me in voting for Laura to improve our public schools.
Dave Cieslewicz
Former Madison mayor