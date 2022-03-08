Dear Editor: These days I live with a feeling of horror as I imagine being in Ukraine, fighting against Russia’s cold-blooded dictator. His goal is to wipe out my democratic country; citizens and cities are collateral damage.
My thoughts switch to my beloved Wisconsin and how there are assaults on our democracy. Our welfare is at stake, the danger here is real. Sen. Ron Johnson’s statements and voting record support these assaults. He must be removed from office in 2022.
Johnson secured tax breaks for his billionaire donors, allowing them to pay individual rather than corporate taxes on their profits resulting in multimillions in tax savings in 2018. Johnson called Social Security a Ponzi scheme. Ponzi schemes are based on lies; Social Security is not. Johnson put the lives of Wisconsinites at risk with refusal to support COVID vaccinations. Johnson still claims that Wisconsin election outcomes in 2020 are a result of voter fraud and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capital was not an armed insurrection.
In a free democracy, the welfare of all citizens and honest information is expected from our elected officials. Vote Johnson out in 2022.
Mary Boettcher
Black Earth