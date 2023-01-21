Dear Editor: Let’s wake up! Every election is consequential.
And now here comes another, the nonpartisan primary on Feb. 21, and the April 4 runoff for Wisconsin state Supreme Court judge. This election could shift the court’s majority from conservative leaning to progressive leaning.
Two conservatives and two progressives are running. It is entirely possible that if the election were held today, the top two conservatives would win because they both have better name recognition than our progressive candidates.
In the coming year, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to decide whether abortion will continue to be almost always illegal under a 1849 state law. It could also rule on the wholesale gerrymandering that has given Republicans a virtual lock on control of the state Legislature. And it will likely decide important cases regarding election rules and challenges for the 2024 presidential election.
Consider this: Currently, Wisconsin ranks 47th among the states in ease of access to voting. Gov. Tony Evers won the governor’s race 51% to 48% — yet Republicans control nearly two-thirds of the legislative seats.
Adding a progressive member to the court could improve voting maps and access, protect the well-being of our LGBTQ+ population, support clean air and water and ensure that the electors in the next presidential election are selected by the people of Wisconsin and not the state Legislature.
Both Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are progressive and highly qualified. We are supporting Protosiewicz because she is a fine candidate and has the best chance of winning April 4. We need this win!
Mary and Jack Wichita
Madison