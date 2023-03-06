Dear Editor: Abraham Lincoln, the greatest President in U.S. History, quoted the Bible when he said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
One hundred sixty-three years later, the United States finds itself in another Great Divide. There are Confederates and anarchists who want to overthrow the Constitution and our great republic. There are violent, gun-crazy politicians in our Capitol. They support state’s rights and trashing the Capitol. Throughout America’s history, great leaders united the country, believing in democracy, freedom and justice for all. Some of these statesmen are still in our government.
But our current Supreme Court has empowered corporations and the “dark-money” billionaires to hold huge sway over our election process. The court rolled back voting rights and rigged our elections with gerrymandered voting maps. They threw women’s healthcare back to 1849. The MAGA Supreme Court is a very, very extreme court.
Two things the MAGA court has not done yet: They have not taken away a woman’s right to vote or own property. Many women will vote on April 4. The choice for Wisconsin State Supreme Court justice can not be clearer: Judge Janet Protasiewicz. It's democracy versus tyranny.
Peacefully vote in 2023 and in every election. Vote through the whole ballot. You lose in every election you do not participate in.
Daniel Holzman
Baraboo