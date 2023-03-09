Dear Editor: In 2026 I will be the first in my family to earn a doctorate degree, which was made possible by having access to abortion services.
I was 17 years old when my birth control failed. Seeing the plus symbol sharpen into focus on the pregnancy test was shocking and terrifying. I knew instantly, without a doubt, that I did not want to continue the pregnancy. My abortion was safe, affordable and provided me with the opportunity to pursue higher education.
Reproductive choices are a matter of educational equity. Restricting abortion reduces educational achievement for women, especially low-income women, and women of color. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most abortions in the United States are provided to women in their 20s.
Future generations deserve to have the same choice I had. Just a decade ago, I was able to access reproductive services quickly and safely. Today, teenagers in Wisconsin are forced to cross state lines to access this same service. Delaying motherhood was a personal choice that resulted in a wealth of opportunities for me, including joining the University of Wisconsin-Madison as a doctoral candidate.
Women’s access to higher education is on the ballot in April’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election. We must vote to protect a woman’s right to choose her own future. Vote for Janet Protasiewicz on April 4.
Erin Gaede
Madison