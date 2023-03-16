Dear Editor: Shortly after the U.S. Supreme overturned the guaranteed constitutional right to abortion in the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last summer, Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin were swift to take up the war on women by restoring the state’s near-total abortion ban from 1849.
According to Wisconsin Watch, doctors report that the law is vague and severe. Health systems are scrambling to assure patients that they will receive treatment if their water breaks too early or they suffer miscarriage, but are in fact uncertain about how to proceed without risking a felony.
Families do not deserve to have their moms on death’s door before their health team can save them. Abortion is health care. I and a majority of Wisconsinites would demand that the Legislature repeal the old law and allow doctors to do what is in the best interest of their patients. Until that happens, we may need to rely on the state Supreme Court to weigh in.
If you care about freedom, equality and access to complete health care, please elect Judge Janet Protasiewicz for Wisconsin Supreme Court on April 4.
Steve Bower
Lake Mills