Dear Editor: Since announcing my candidacy for state Assembly, I’ve knocked on more than 11,000 doors. I’ve heard about caregiver shortages, strains on teachers, housing challenges, and about women who could have died without access to full reproductive care. Voters can trust me to carry the burden of their stories to the Assembly.
The number one thing voters are talking about is our dysfunctional democracy. That dysfunction puts our rights at risk and makes investing in our communities difficult. It’s caused by gerrymandering, big special interest money and conservative-packed courts. It seems everywhere you look progress is slowed by this dysfunction.
But I’m not giving up.
Voters want someone with integrity who can make progress. I have been striving for progress for my entire career. I am a former longtime aide to Russ Feingold. Now I’m a full-time advocate for eliminating poverty, a small business owner, and I’ve served on the Verona City Council and Dane County Board. My record of accomplishments shows I get things done.
I’m committed to fixing our democracy. We must fight for our rights to a public education, and to assemble freely without fear of gun violence. I offer my full and unconditional support for women’s rights, especially the right to an abortion, and I’ve advocated for access to full reproductive care, pay equity, and maternal care as a public policy advocate. I’ve championed environmental issues and land preservation on the County Board.
I’m a proud progressive with endorsements from more than 50 current and former elected officials, and union endorsements from AFSCME, SEIU and SEIU Healthcare. The people who have worked with me know I will hit the ground running on day one.
I hope those of you in the 80th District will vote for me on Aug. 9.
Mike Bare
80th District candidate