Dear Editor: I knew March 10 was a significant day for me, so as I went back to find out what other significant things happened on that day, it was shocking to find out that 174 years ago, March 10, 1849, the Wisconsin Assembly voted to pass a complete abortion ban. This was 71 years before women had the right to vote. Our gerrymandered Legislature is still entrenched in 1849.
This year, our state’s 1849 abortion ban is being challenged in a lawsuit brought by the Wisconsin Department of Justice and supported by Gov. Tony Evers. The winner of the Supreme Court race on April 4 will be the deciding vote on whether Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban remains in effect or to change that archaic law.
Vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz, who will defend our health care choices, our freedoms, and help us be more hopeful for the future, while bringing our state up to 2023 standards.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville