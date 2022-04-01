Dear Editor: As I sit here with my coffee each morning reading the papers, I am so thankful that a dictator isn’t the U.S. president.
We could have two fascist dictators, Trump and Putin. “Let’s takeover Ukraine/Can we buy Greenland?”
Media can be censored, except those the fascist dictator can control — Russian TV/Fox — by arresting dissidents (lock them up), and lying about troop deaths to the people of Russia. In the U.S.A. we need to be aware of the fascist Republicans following their false God, Trump, with his lies and bullying.
Republicans/fascists will promote their misinformation and disinformation campaigns. They will ruin our Republican Party. They supported Putin because Trump adored Putin. Then, when it was not popular to support a fascist dictator, they softened their rhetoric and voted some support for Ukraine.
Fox, especially Tucker Carlson, emboldens Putin with his brainwashing reports that are shown daily in Russia to support continuing the war. (How do I get Fox out of my cable listings?)
The Republican Supreme Court has just overruled Wisconsin’s census redistricting, and the Republican Legislature in Wisconsin will gerrymander again.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, our little Legislature dictator since 2010, ignores hard-working citizens. Vos created a money-sucking monster in Michael Gableman, which Vos should pay for himself.
Republican senators in the federal hearings on the Supreme Court nominee have shamefully demonstrated their racist, elitist and deplorable behavior of fascism. Is no one watching? I am embarrassed for them.
You and I want clean air, water, soil, food, better health care, fairer taxes for all of us compared to the richest people in this country, better schools and education, support for small businesses versus large corporations, a living wage, support for small farms rather than corporate farms, and jobs for more Americans.
So Vote Democratic.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville