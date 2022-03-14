Dear Editor: Tweedledum and Tweedledee of Wisconsin’s GOP have spent $676,000 of taxpayer revenue to publish a fake report about a fake voting fraud issue that has been perpetuated by fake GOP lawmakers, most of whom have been elected in fake, gerrymandered districts.
These fake people want to control our state government by derailing democracy anyway they can, especially through fakery.
In the next election, please replace them with real people who want to help other real people of our state, such as farmers, nurses, teachers, small business owners, volunteers of all kinds — you know, people you can trust.
Today the GOP has become the Gang Of Phonies. You can’t trust them. Please get rid of them.
Ken Richardson
Madison