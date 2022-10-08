Dear Editor: One people, one nation, one world.
United we stand, divided we fall. Faith and moral upbringing teach oneness and social responsibility. Yet we are allowing religion to be used as a vice to tear us apart.
Our current political environment has resulted in a well-planned Tower of Babel. Hate and anger have replaced love and understanding. National pride has been replaced by paranoia and inflammatory rhetoric quite deliberately designed to tear us apart. In other words, we are being used as pawns in a very dangerous plan.
Our national existence is on Wisconsin’s midterm ballot. Make no mistake; Jan. 6 was an attempt to overthrow the U.S. government by a paranoid dictator who was and is willing to say and do anything to regain power. He is not a godsend or an "unlikely vessel." None of his actions or rhetoric are in any way pro-life. He is simply a traitor willing to label war veterans "suckers."
One senatorial candidate has clearly voiced his intent to assist this failed dictator’s effort to overthrow the U.S. government. Though he feigns ignorance, he was tasked with delivering an "alternative," aka fake, slate of electors from Wisconsin and Michigan in an effort to derail the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
We are now at the precipice of deciding whether we want to remain one nation under God — a nation of laws and order where the voice of the people is protected and respected — or allow violent insurrectionists to determine whose voice is heard. Please consider casting your vote for one nation under God.
Linda Schlichting
Salem