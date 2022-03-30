Dear Editor: Here are several antidemocracy Americans from 1776 to 2022: Benedict Arnold, Jefferson Davis, John Wilkes Booth, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, many GOP governors and GOP state legislators. Go ahead, name some more, elected and unelected.
They give aid and comfort to our adversaries, domestic or foreign. They take voting rights away from people who are entitled to them. They care about personal power rather than a government of the people, by the people, for the people.
They want to derail our democracy — the GOP un-Americans. Throw them out; vote them out.
Ken Richardson
Madison