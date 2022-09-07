Dear Editor: Mississippi is run by a multi-millionaire Republican governor and a Republican legislature. But by all accounts, Mississippi lags on any indicator that makes a state an attractive place to live.
They have one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country. They also have one of the lowest graduation rates. And then there is their water problem. We have all seen the horror stories coming out of Jackson. People can’t even flush their toilets. Unfortunately, Wisconsin is very close to a similar situation. Without Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, Republicans will be able to advance every policy that helps their ultra-wealthy friends and hurts the rest of us.
As a low-tax state (meaning no taxes for the wealthy), we will morph into Mississippi. So as your pen hovers over your ballot on Nov. 8, imagine yourself digging a latrine in the back yard and waiting for FEMA to bring in bottled water. Meanwhile “Gov.” Tim Michels and his pal Donald Trump will be lounging around at his Connecticut mansion with its many flushable toilets.
It is urgent, therefore, to elect Democrats on Nov. 8. Our only other option may be to seek refuge in Minnesota.
Margaret Sherman
Beaver Dam