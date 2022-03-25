Dear Editor: Madison public schools face some difficult issues in the coming year. Our students continue to struggle with the mental health effects of the long lockdown. Teachers and staff have been pushed to their limits due to staff shortages.
With collaboration, vision and strong leadership, our district can solve tough problems, and that is why we need Laura Simkin on the School Board. Laura brings over 30 years of experience in early childhood education as well as an abiding commitment to public education. I have known Laura for 12 years. Our kids have grown up together in the Madison schools and are now seniors at East High. Laura has been a tireless advocate for students and staff in the East community, actively participating in the Parent Teacher Group and serving as a Booster Club representative. She does not back down from a challenge and will work diligently to find the best ways to support staff while improving the learning experiences of all our children, making sure every student feels safe, respected, and included.
As a mom, educator and respected member of our community, Laura will add an important voice to the School Board. Please vote for Laura Simkin on April 5.
Chris Rietz
Madison