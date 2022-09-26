Dear Editor: I was privileged to hear Matthew Rothschild, author of “12 Ways to Save Democracy,” speak at the Democratic Party of Ozaukee County fundraising dinner.
Rothchild reinforced what I have already come to understand: Our democracy is in great peril. True democracy only works when opposing ideologies work together for common ground and compromise. It couldn’t be more critical for our state now, and our country in 2024, to elect candidates who understand how a democracy works.
Please make a plan to vote informed in the Nov. 8 election. You can see who is on your district’s ballot this November by going to My Vote Wisconsin and entering your name and address. You can also get information on early in-person absentee voting or absentee mail-in voting options. You can search candidate websites and the League of Women Voters site for candidate perspectives.
You may know a family member, friend or neighbor who needs help understanding what’s on their ballot, and the critical need to make an informed choice in the Nov. 8 election. Please help them.
These are very scary times. I have had to take my “Tony Evers for Governor” bumper sticker off my car because of harassment by others who do not agree with my choice. It is up to all of us to save our democracy. Every vote will matter.
Marcia Kaminski
Grafton