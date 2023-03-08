Dear Editor: Since Ronald Reagan, Republicans have lied to the American people that tax cuts for the rich and corporations would “trickle down” into our pockets. I’ve been waiting since 1980 and nothing trickled down to me, my community, my county, my state or my countries deficit and debt.
In fact, those tax cuts for the rich and corporations only made them richer, and the Republicans had no intention of anything “trickling down” to us. It was another euphemism for pretending to give some crumbs to hard-working, middle-class taxpayers.
In 2017, Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations passed through Congress. They made most of the corporate breaks permanent. However, tax cuts for individuals will expire after 2025. House Republicans are leading the charge to renew the tax cuts for the wealthy, while trying to cut programs like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and more.
Are most Americans braindead or are they just not paying attention? If you hear anyone talk about how difficult life is financially in your community, don’t vote for any Republicans.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville