Dear Editor: I’ve done some research into how Michigan achieved fair election maps for the first time in more than a decade. It took a constitutional amendment, one achieved through an all-volunteer citizen initiative.
From 2012 until 2020, Democratic candidates for the state Assembly and Senate received more total votes in every election except one, yet Republicans won more seats in every election. In 2016, a group of fed-up citizens led an all-volunteer effort to eliminate gerrymandering. They collected over 400,000 signatures and got a ballot initiative approved against heavy opposition from Republican politicians and conservative groups. The ballot initiative won with 61% support and led to a constitutional change that created the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
The commission drew nonpartisan maps that went into effect in 2022. The maps worked. When democrats got about 2% more votes in total, they won about 2% more Assembly and Senate seats and seats in Congress.
Fair maps allow voters to select their representatives instead of politicians selecting their voters.
Despite being a 50-50 state, Wisconsin has been controlled by Republicans for more than a decade thanks to highly gerrymandered maps drawn by Republicans. In 2022, each party received about half the votes, yet Republicans won the senate 22-11 and the assembly 64-35, almost two-thirds majorities. Interestingly, in statewide races not subject to gerrymandering, Republicans won a U.S. Senate seat while Democrats won the races for governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
Sadly, we are one of the states in which citizens cannot petition for constitutional amendments as could the citizens of Michigan. That leaves us at the mercy of Republican politicians who draw the maps that allow them to maintain their grip on power.
Our only hope lies in the state Supreme Court. If we want fair maps, we must get out this spring to elect a progressive justice to replace the conservative justice who, like the other conservatives, voted to uphold the status quo.
Al Jacobs
Egg Harbor