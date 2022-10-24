Dear Editor: Haven’t made up your mind whom to vote for on Nov. 8? Perhaps a hectic work/school/family schedule just doesn’t leave you time to research the candidates. You know it’s not enough to just visit their websites or watch their ads, because candidates lie. So you might be feeling overwhelmed.
I offer my perspective on three statewide races, and I hope it helps you decide. Do you value clean drinking water? Do you want to protect our land, water and air from chemical pollution? Tim Michels is running for governor, and if he wins we can expect Enbridge Line 5, a tar sands oil pipeline, to be expanded through Ashland and Iron counties, just a few miles from the shore of Lake Superior.
Enbridge, a Canadian company, has a terrible safety record and does not deserve a permit to put in a pipeline that could devastate the Great Lakes and Copper Falls State Park with a rupture. But you can be sure that a DNR chief appointed by Michels would give Enbridge a permit. Why? Because the Michels Corp. already has a contract to build the Line 5 expansion! If you’re thinking, “That’s a conflict of interest!” you’re right.
Gov. Tony Evers has delivered hundreds of millions to improve access to clean drinking water in Wisconsin. His DNR is doing a thorough job of studying the Line 5 application.
Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. senator, supported a bipartisan effort to get PFAS (the “forever chemicals”) out of our drinking water, unlike his opponent Ron Johnson, who admitted he didn’t even read the bill before voting against it.
Josh Kaul, running for re-election as attorney general, has protected communities threatened by high-capacity wells, factory farms and air pollution.
Please vote for Evers, Barnes and Kaul on Nov. 8. Every vote counts!
Phyllis Hasbrouck
Madison