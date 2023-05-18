Dear Editor: Another day, another mass shooting in America.
There is a way to at least slow the carnage, but it will take diligence on the part of the American people. Any politician, of either party, who refuses to vote for commonsense gun laws — by that I mean background checks, red flag laws, age limits and a ban on military assault weapons — needs to be voted out of office.
We cannot expect our current politicians in office, both at the state and federal level, to do this. The wheels of progress in government turn agonizingly slow, but it can be accomplished. Many of us grew up during a time when it was not like this.
We can make a safer world for our children and grandchildren. Find out where your elected representatives stand on this issue and than get voting. Do not let them con you with NRA talking points.
Randy Schramm
Madison