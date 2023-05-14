Dear Editor: About 70% of Americans are either alarmed or concerned about climate change.
So thank you, Bob Lindmeier, for extending and supporting this concern.
Research in Canada tells us that the most effective act a citizen can perform is to vote for climate-friendly candidates. Why? Because there are bills in our Congress that are equal to the powerful Inflation Reduction Act in the transition to clean energy.
Such a bill is to put a price on carbon and for the fees collected from polluters to be rebated to every citizen. In this way we are paid to go green.
Nobel economists and science academies say this is the most effective single step. It requires no federal funds and citizens are protected from higher prices.
We must ensure that responsible adults occupy congressional seats, those politicians not beholden to Charles Koch and other profit seekers.
The time for talk is over.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles, California