Dear Editor: “The principles of politics as a way of mediating differences and the rule of law are at stake,” said historian Jon Meacham.
Our Nov. 8 election tests whether Americans continue the nation's effort to make real our Declaration of Independence's challenge to achieve “the consent of the governed” and our Constitution's call for “we the people of the United States” to form a more perfect union.
Meacham, a researcher who has written on the American Civil War, says today is similar to the 1850s. Now, like in the 1850s, we have a clash of reality since the Republican Party believes in the Big Lie, a clash of identity since Republicans are advocating an exclusive white nationalism, and a clash of power, since Republicans plan to gain power to rule over all rather than serve the well-being of citizens.
We must vote for candidates who support all citizens' right to vote and have their vote count. We cannot vote for lying election deniers, nor for any of the Wisconsin Republican House members who voted on Jan. 7, 2021, to throw out our fellow citizens' votes.
“All Americans who support small d democracy must vote for large D Democrats this election,” said Meacham
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo