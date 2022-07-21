Letters logo

Dear Editor: A very good friend of mine, Anna Halverson, is running for Assembly in our area.

Anna is a Democrat and she is an effective advocate for change, for women's rights, for people with disabilities, for supporting and building community, for safe gun laws, and for a better Wisconsin where we all can thrive. As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Anna is a strong, passionate, confident caring mom who listens to the needs of our community, because she lives in our community too. Anna will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and how laws can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.

Vote or Anna Halverson. Register to vote, make a plan to vote, then get out there on Aug. 9.

Shannon Elliott-Chalgren

Mount Horeb

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.