Dear Editor: A very good friend of mine, Anna Halverson, is running for Assembly in our area.
Anna is a Democrat and she is an effective advocate for change, for women's rights, for people with disabilities, for supporting and building community, for safe gun laws, and for a better Wisconsin where we all can thrive. As a grassroots organizer who has made change happen, Anna is a strong, passionate, confident caring mom who listens to the needs of our community, because she lives in our community too. Anna will bring her strong understanding of how laws work and how laws can sometimes fall short in Wisconsin as our next state representative.
Vote or Anna Halverson. Register to vote, make a plan to vote, then get out there on Aug. 9.
Shannon Elliott-Chalgren
Mount Horeb