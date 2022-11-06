Dear Editor: In the 80s, Russia was the biggest foreign threat to the United States. This sentiment died down in the 90s with Gorbachev, but now the horrors of that regime are looming again in Ukraine.
The Russian government helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 by posting fictitious articles (fake news) on the internet, including Facebook.
Trump borrowed millions of dollars from Russian investors for his businesses. Trump initially praised Putin when Russia attacked Ukraine, then backed down from his statements in the face of criticism. Trump's supporters violently attacked our nation's Capitol to kill elected representatives.
These facts seem to suggest Russian aggression is no longer a foreign threat, but a domestic one.
Vote for America's independence this November, no matter how hard it is to get to the polls or to get information on how to vote.
Mary McIntyre
Racine