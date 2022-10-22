Dear Editor: The United States is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years, and wildfires devastate areas of the West.
Climate change is affecting our access to clean drinking water and the standards to measure the clean water.
The Water Data Act (HR 7792) would establish a national water data framework for standardizing water data across federal agencies and make access easier for water managers and communities. For once, we will be able to have standardized measurable levels of PFAs and other toxins.
Republicans have been against these initiatives because they get campaign monies from polluting corporations and other entities.
We need more Democrats elected and to work on climate change initiatives. We need to get everyone voting and advocating for clean water issues. We can't wait until we all have to have bottled water like parts of La Crosse and Jackson, Mississippi.
Vote for those who want a clean environment.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville