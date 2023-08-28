Dear Editor: Is is hot enough yet?
I don't know if I am brave enough to read the book titled "The Heat Will Kill You First" by Jeff Goodell.
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently used the term global "boiling" as opposed to global warming. He went on to grimly state the obvious: "This is just the beginning."
Since we seem to be at the cliff's edge, denying climate change is a moot point. The survivors in Maui are now sharing stories of unimaginable suffering. Unfortunately, there are hundreds of similar climate disaster stories from everywhere on the planet. The death toll and economic cost are unlike anything we have ever seen before.
The problem is that we have made global warming political, just as the pandemic was in this country. It is disturbing to hear that target dates for emissions reductions are as far off as 2030 or even 2050, especially when the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) published a report a few years ago that warned of an essentially unlivable planet if something is not done now.
Our situation is so fragile; we are all so vulnerable.
And when I contemplate the upcoming 2024 election, it is paramount that we continue to get people in office who realize the we are, indeed, on the "eve of destruction," and that nothing else matters as much as saving our planet. This requires political will and vast sums of money. Perhaps the fossil fuel companies can spare some change.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction