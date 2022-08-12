Dear Editor: As a Wisconsin doctor, I am extremely worried about the future of reproductive health care in our state.
Thanks to a statute from 1849 — over 70 years before women were allowed to vote — a nearly full ban on abortion could now be enforced, and doctors like myself could be jailed just for doing our jobs and what is best for our patients.
Patients come to doctors in some of their most vulnerable states, and it is our duty to help them with compassion rather than judgment. It absolutely breaks my heart to know that we will now have to deny abortion care to patients who need it.
Ron Johnson believes that if people have an issue with Wisconsin’s abortion ban based on a 173-year-old law they can just move to a state that allows for abortion care. That flippant disregard of the medical needs of the people whom he is supposed to represent is unconscionable to me. My patients shouldn’t have to uproot their lives, their jobs and their support systems to move to a state that allows abortion.
What makes things worse is he’s been aided and abetted by elected Wisconsin Republicans who have put up anti-abortion bill after anti-abortion bill, which would now be law if not for our Democratic governor. Wisconsin Republicans have gone even further to signal that they may soon take away other fundamental rights, with all five of Wisconsin’s House Republicans recently voting against the right to contraception.
Wisconsin deserves to have a senator and legislators who will fight to protect their reproductive rights. It is imperative that we vote Johnson and similar Republicans out of office this fall.
The future of Wisconsin health care depends on it.
David Sterken
Madison