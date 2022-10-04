Dear Editor: And the “Lie of the Year” award goes to ...
the Wisconsin GOP.
They are persistent in their false rhetoric — trying to cast Gov. Tony Evers as the bad guy when, in fact, Evers did everything he was asked to do in response to the Kenosha uprising.
GOP candidates have been mailing postcards showing a building in flames when every day they are lighting matches of hatred, division and suppression of our rights. The right-wing radicals who have taken over the party will say anything to get elected to state government. Their agenda is to suppress elections, dismantle public schools, tell women what they can and can’t do with their bodies, put guns in the hands of our young people, and keep denying access to affordable health care for low-income workers.
Don’t be deceived by billionaires and their dark money supporting their Wisconsin agents. If you are an independent or a Republican who cares more about people than politics, this is the year to vote for the Democratic ticket for every office.
Mary Baron
Kenosha