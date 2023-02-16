Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos should refuse to take any salary and benefits until he compensates Wisconsin citizens for the $2.5 million that he spent on the Michael Gableman fiasco.
Can we garnish his wages because of his incompetence? We learn from this paper that the new tab for his fiasco is $2 million and may be hundreds of thousands more. I want Vos to pay for his poor decisions. He he only decides to pass legislation for the wealthy and corporations. We taxpayers are footing his inflation-raising folly and faulty decisions.
Could Vos afford to spend our hard-earned dollars if he really had to compensate us? He once said he didn't believe in shared revenue since most communities would spend it foolishly. He just meant that he wants to spend our money, and that usually means to support his wealthy friends.
My tax dollars have been spent foolishly, now let Vos return those funds to us.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville