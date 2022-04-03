Letters logo

Dear Editor: The problem with fining Robin Vos for contempt of court is that he will find some way to make the taxpayers pay the fine or else pay it out of his campaign bribe funds.

The only way to make him personally pay is to lock him in jail for every day he refuses to comply. While they are at it, they should lock up Michael Gableman for defrauding the taxpayers of this state for his farce of an investigation into supposed election irregularities. Taking money under false pretenses is fraud.

This disreputable duo both belong in jail.

Richard Potter

Fitchburg

