Dear Editor: Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is one of the most negative and abusive legislators we have had since Joe McCarthy. Vos doesn’t work to earn his salary and represent all of us hard-working taxpayers in Wisconsin.
Instead, we see him sitting idle or planning other devious ideas in his office, doing nothing for us, and then having a tantrum over a decision he can’t control or doesn’t like. As far as we know, regents approved unanimously this new chancellor. Lollygagging on Evers' Board of Regents choices has backfired on him.
Vos, beholden to an egotistical, illiterate bully, continues to embarrass us Wisconsinites while perpetuating Fox false statements.
UW-Madison is such a great credit to our state and he continues to indicate that he will cut funds to the UW because he can’t control everything in the state. He isn’t a leader and we need to get him out of office, along with all the Republicans and let Wisconsin rise again to be the best in the country.
We welcome our new chancellor, Jennifer Mnookin, with open arms, blessings and positive ideas to continue greatness.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville