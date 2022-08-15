Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had a very expensive education on my tax dollars when he hired Michael Gableman at the behest of dictator-wannabe Trump. Vos now knows that if you create any deal with Trump you will end up with the short end of the stick. Vos spent more than $1 million of our hard-working taxpayer dollars on another Trump boondoggle, with predictable results.
And now, before any other Trump lunatics get killed, the U.S. Justice Department wants to explain to all the Trumpers why Trump's Mar-a-Lago was searched. Trump, a chronic liar, has never been truthful or honest in any of his dealings.
His true colors are showing. Wake up and do not vote for Republicans, or Putin will be in charge of us all.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville