Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is demanding that newly elected Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz recuse herself from any lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s election districts.
Protasiewciz was just sworn into office. Vos claims because Protasiewicz echoed what has been acknowledged for years — Wisconsin’s election district maps are blatantly drawn to favor Republican legislative candidates — she must stand down or be impeached.
Vos and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald directed the drawing of these maps nearly a decade ago. These maps were done in secret using attorneys and computer algorithms to create many more districts in which Republican voters made up the majority. Republicans have controlled the Legislature by a nearly two-to-one margin since these maps were instituted.
Even though more overall statewide votes are garnered by Democratic legislative candidates, Republican candidates are awarded a majority of the seats. These maps have been widely criticized as the most gerrymandered maps in the nation.
Protasiewicz was the choice of Wisconsin’s voters by a large margin, yet Vos wants to void the clear mandate of the people to have fairly drawn election districts within our state. Beyond voting districts, Vos and his Republican colleagues oppose Wisconsinites' desire for easy access to the ballot, early voting, absentee voting and the use of ballot drop boxes.
Vos and his party have abandoned the will of the people, endangering good governance in Wisconsin.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn