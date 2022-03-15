Dear editor: I am at risk for COVID because of age, and so are many if not most of my co-volunteer (front-line) workers.
There are thousands of us throughout Dane County. Volunteers are vital to the operation of many not for profits. Or so we've been told. A significant number of us even have underlying medical conditions that enhances our COVID vulnerability, but does not preclude us from volunteer work.
The unvaccinated increase breakthrough infection for those who are vaccinated. It's not negligible. With the recent lifting of the Dane County mask mandate these volunteers will now have increased risk of COVID, even if masked. Personally I believe in proof of vaccination (vaccine passport), at the least to work in these not-for-profit situations.
One opinion. Volunteer opinions should be solicited and made part of COVID policy. Should at-risk volunteers just accept increased risk from the unvaccinated? I think not. The unvaccinated have had plenty of time to assess the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Both are extremely high.
Let's not lose sight that there is still an ongoing pandemic. We should not just move on to the next shiny object in the room. Now is the time for the unvaccinated to step up, stop being selfish, get vaccinated and protect others.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg