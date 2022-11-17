Dear Editor: Nov. 13-19 is Social Isolation & Loneliness Awareness Week in Wisconsin.
In the U.S., 40% of people who have a disability and 43% of people aged 65 or older say they feel lonely some or all the time. Loneliness is associated with physical, emotional and psychological health impacts such as greater risk for cardiovascular disease, depression, memory problems and even abuse or neglect.
For 50 years, RSVP of Dane County has been working to reduce social isolation and loneliness for older adults and those they serve. RSVP volunteers testify to the benefits of their service, including helping them to stay connected, reducing social isolation and easing loneliness.
“I am involved in a variety of volunteer experiences that enrich my days and keep me in touch with others.”
“Volunteers address real needs, and volunteer service also leads to other RSVP friendships.”
RSVP volunteers provide essential services, including providing rides for veterans and seniors to medical appointments, delivering meals and groceries to homebound seniors, helping children with reading using remote learning platforms, and creating handmade items that provide warmth and comfort for those in need.
As an RSVP staff member for 45-plus years, I invite you to join this wonderful organization. For more information, visit our website at www.rsvpdane.org or call me, the executive director, at 608-663-7536.
Margie Zutter
Madison