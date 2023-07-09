Dear Editor: It may be a bit early to be thinking about Christmas, but evidently it’s never too early to be thinking about Festivus, the holiday celebration popularized by television’s “Seinfeld” sitcom.
Decorating the tree, caroling and attending church services are traditional Yuletide practices, but in lieu of them Festivus has the “airing of grievances” (AOG), during which each Festivus reveler finds fault with others, usually acquaintances, friends and relatives.
The AOG traditionally follows the Festivus feast, but Donald J. Trump has taken this carping to a whole new level by doing it 24/7 year-round. Not only does Trump air grievances about acquaintances, but also about those suing, indicting, impeaching and working for him — their spouses and other family members, too.
The former president has moved far beyond mere opprobrium to include insults, vituperation, maledictions and calumny. The fact is that Trump has achieved a level of nastiness hitherto unseen in the airing of grievances.
Trump is an inspiration not only to his American MAGA myrmidons, but also to all fault-finding Festivus followers everywhere.
Presently, there is no patron saint of Festivus.
Were there one, I doubt not that his name would be Donald J. Trump, airer of grievances extraordinaire.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells