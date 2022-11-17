Dear Editor: Having just commemorated another domestic violence awareness month in October, I believe this is a good time for communities to come together to raise awareness and remind one another of the constitutional rights available to crime victims in the state of Wisconsin.
The rights provided under Marsy’s Law, including the right to be heard and the right to be treated with dignity and respect, are essential in protecting victims as they go through the criminal justice process.
After a crime has occurred, victims may not have the support or information they need to successfully navigate the criminal justice process, which is why meaningful access to victim rights is crucial, especially for culturally specific communities.
Latino communities face unique challenges, like immigration and language, when accessing their rights. These challenges are why I feel Marsy’s Law is so important. I encourage everyone to educate others about crime victims’ rights that are available to them. We have to make sure all victims, regardless of background, can access these important rights. This is why I strongly advocate on behalf of Marsy’s Law.
I hope to bring awareness to crime victims’ rights and let other victims and families know that they are not alone.
Araceli Esparza
Madison