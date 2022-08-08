Dear Editor: I support the strong constitutional crime victims’ rights provided by Marsy’s Law.
The right to simply know about your rights is especially essential for crime victims as it allows equity in the criminal justice system and its processes. Educating our communities about Marsy’s Law through displays and other collaborations with victim service organizations is incredibly important to ensure that all victims are aware of their rights.
We must continue to educate our communities about victim rights, and we need to ensure we provide opportunity for fair and just trials.
Marsy’s Law serves as a constitutional amendment to protect crime victims and their families, so it’s incredibly important people are aware of this law.
Ian Carter
Madison