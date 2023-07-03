Dear Editor: Ukraine's mass transit system was one of the reasons I was sad to move home.
It was wonderful, mainly because we didn't have buses. We had bright yellow vans. They had 22 seats and standing room for another 22. Unlike buses, vans were almost as nimble as SUVs and could accelerate faster than buses. They didn't slow the traffic. With all those vans, many small shops could open on the street without needing big parking lots, so things weren't as far away.
Ukraine even used its vans to transport kids to and from school so that instead of two substandard bus systems we had one excellent one (and the passengers kept an eye on the kids).
Each van must have taken hundreds of cars off the streets and eliminated the need for 100 parking spaces. Phase out buses, phase in vans!
Roger Kovaciny
Waunakee