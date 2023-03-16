Dear Editor: Please vote for Nicki Vander Meulen for Madison School Board District 7.
She has my steadfast support for the seat. Despite the obstacles she has faced with autism, she has been a fierce advocate for people with disabilities on the Madison School Board. When I ran for County Board back in 2016 it was tough raising money, and I feel like I paved the way for her to run in 2017. I hope one day we will have more autistic people in elected office. Having less than 1% of the population holding elected office who are disabled is frustrating, to say the least, but if we stay active in politics maybe like the LGBTQ community there will be more disabled who will take the plunge to run for office.
Who knows, maybe Nicki will run for higher office in the future. History will be the judge of that. Maybe some day I will run for office again after I get a bachelor's degree in social work and finally succeed out of the primary.
Again, I thank Nicki for paving the way for qualified disabled to run for office.
Adam Brabender
Madison