Dear Editor: There is a way to compromise the issue of DEI (diversity equity and inclusion) which is being used as a body blow to UW funding by the Legislature. UW can simply agree to eliminate these positions, providing the Legislature with funds for new engineering facilities and more core funding to keep UW campuses open.
What happens next is key. The UW incorporates DEI into the current admissions and student services offices. UW creates new positions, which are largely the same as current positions but have some variances so they cannot be said to be identical to previous DEI positions. This would cost the UW a small amount in order to secure a huge amount of funds Republicans in the Legislature are impetuously holding back.
This political gaming policy from the UW could be viewed as a dumb way to do business, but UW is dealing with a Republican Legislature employing dumb political games to get its way. It would anger some who would say UW is just being underhanded to keep things as they are, and it would anger others who value the symbolism of the DEI visible offices.
Sound like a stupid game to play? If UW could get the funds they need and the Legislature gets rid of these DEI words they don't like, then there is a happy ending, no matter how silly or insulting this proceeding would be to view.
Bob Hunt
Lodi