Dear Editor: The interview with Dave McDonald, former UW "Rennaissance man" instructor and Athletic Board member, by Paul Fanlund was fascinating and begs some questions from the era McDonald served at UW.
McDonald was on the Athletic Board after baseball was terminated as a sport in 1991. By 1994 the Athletic Deptartment was back on track financially, yet the no-baseball policy was firmly entrenched by then Athletic Director Barry Alvarez. The Athletic Board appears to have rubber-stamped this policy. There is little public knowledge of the inner workings of the UW Athletic Board. How the Athletic Board operates, and the apparent autonomous decisions by the athletic director, need more clarification.
Because of McDonald's close relationship with former UW alum Bud Selig, former Milwaukee Brewers owner and instructor of a baseball course at UW, McDonald possesses some unusual connections and unique perspective.
He was connected to a UW Athletic Board and Alvarez, who were against bringing baseball back to UW, and Bud Selig, who is totally committed to baseball.
A former Milwaukee Journal sports reporter contends Selig offered Alvarez a donation to build a UW baseball stadium (Selig Field) in the same manor former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl contributed to build the Kohl Center. Alvarez turned Selig down flat. Does McDonald or any former Athletic Board member have knowledge of this interaction between Selig and Alvarez?
The answer may never be known. What is known is the UW is in a financial position to bring back baseball now more than ever, with or without Selig's contribution.
Current Athletic Director Chris McIntosh and the UW Athletic Board should shed the tortured dynamics of the past and enter a new era that includes the sport of baseball.
Bob Hunt
Madison