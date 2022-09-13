Dear Editor: The UW campus was defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti on the first day of classes. The UW news release stated that anti-Semitic sidewalk chalkings appeared around campus labeling Jewish student groups as “racist,” “genocidal” and “having blood on their hands.”
The federal government defines hate speech as “abusive or threatening speech or writing that expresses prejudice against a particular group, especially on the basis of race, religion, or sexual orientation.” The Chancellor’s Office (Vice Chancellor Lori Reesor and Deputy Vice Chancellor LaVar Charleston, the chief diversity officer) acknowledged that these hateful, anti-Semitic messages “represent free speech, a core UW value.” They added that they aren’t “against the law, but do violate our norms and actively work against the culture of belonging for which we are striving. We are sorry for the impact this had on your first day of class at UW.”
They also stated the position to "choose not to respond every time a controversial or offensive incident happens on our campus."
As UW continues to face routine acts of intolerance and hate, be it anti-Semitic such as this incident or anti- Muslim, blaming Muslims for 9/11, anti-African American blaming Black people with destruction during the BLM protests or anti-Asian graffiti associating people of Asian descent with the COVID pandemic, we find this UW position unacceptable. This position dismisses this incident as merely the expression of free speech. It suggests changes in UW’s commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion and is inconsistent with previous responses (Asian incidents last year).
As UW supporters (alumni, employees, donors), and members of the Jewish community, it is incumbent on UW to further investigate this anti-Semitic act of aggression, seeking to better understand what happened and identify campus strategies for further engagement and action to prevent such acts of hate and intolerance in the future.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison