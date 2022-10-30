Dear Editor: UW-Madison has hired a private company to run its campus COVID and flu vaccination effort.
It is ironic that a biomedical powerhouse such as UW is doing this. Contracts often provide overly targeted responses that are too little, too late, and miss many people, allowing the virus to mutate and spread. Let’s not repeat the mistake of responding to the pandemic with the bare minimum, or even less. This contract is a missed opportunity to keep capacity in-house at UW, and to innovate, helping the rest of the state: the Wisconsin Idea.
Privatizing goes along with lowering quality and cutting services, a standard neoliberal playbook. Privatizing is often lose-lose, wasting public funds and lowering wages for frontline workers. UW-Madison spent almost $60 million a year in private service contracts in fiscal year 2021 with little oversight (almost $145 million for all of UW). Some of these contracts are blatantly wasteful, such as one where UW-Madison could have done the work in-house but instead paid over $1 million more to have the work done by Salesforce, a company that paid no federal income tax in 2020.
Too often public agencies contract health services to shoddy operators such as the company recently fined $22,500 in Wisconsin for failing to deliver COVID test results within advertised timeframes.
UW’s recent private vaccination contract is a small example of a very large problem that threatens our health and democracy.
Barbara Smith
Madison